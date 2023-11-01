Quincy hires firm to help attract new businesses

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy now has a new resource to attract businesses to the Gem City. The city council voted to hire a firm to do just that.

Retail Strategies is based in Birmingham, Alabama. The consulting firm will conduct real estate analysis and create a retail recruitment plan.

The goal is to try to get businesses from across the country to set up shop in the Gem City.

Quincy resident Ashley Perrine is a busy mother of five. She can’t imagine Quincy not having major stores and retailers.

“We depend on the local stores in the community,” Perrine said. “It’s more cost efficient. It’s easier, and it saves a lot of time as opposed to having to pack up all of my kids and drive to another town or another state to go shopping.”

Perrine said driving two hours to shop is not feasible for her family’s busy schedule.

“We don’t have that kind of time,” Perrine said. “It would take forever. By the time you load up the kids drive the two hours do the shopping eat because they’re all going to be hungry. Just pack them back up drive the two hours home. It’s an entire day.”

Now Quincy wants to build on that momentum.

“Quincy, historically has been a retail hub,” Mayor Mike Troup said. ”We got a Target. Now, we can ask, ‘how do we get other businesses to set up shop in Quincy?’ And that’s what they will focus on.”

Troup said many cities across the country are turning to retail recruitment firms to stay competitive in the market.

“They will actually come to Quincy, get to know Quincy, talk with developers,” Troup said. “And trying to prepare that best package.”

That plan is music to the ears of busy mothers like Perrine.

“It means the world to all of the families in the community,” Perrine said. “The working moms the stay-at-home moms, we’re here because we want this community, we want the stores. This is where we want to be, we don’t want to be anywhere else. So, we need the stores to be here.”

The City of Quincy will pay Retail Strategies $140,000 over the course of three years.

The firm is also working with other midwestern cities of Quincy’s size, including Maryville, Missouri, Clinton, Iowa and Aurora, Illinois.

Mayor Troup said property owners tell him that there’s still a very strong demand for brick-and-mortar stores, despite the attraction of online shopping.

