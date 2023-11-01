Record Cold! How long will it stick around?

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It was the coldest morning ever for November 1st
It was the coldest morning ever for November 1st(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We set a new record for low temperature on November 1st. The old record was 23 degrees set in 2014. Wednesday morning the temperature was around 26 degrees at 6:30 in the morning. Then the temperature dropped 5 degrees by 7:30 AM setting a new record of 21 degrees. Our coldest time of the day is normally just after sunrise. That is contrary to what most folks would think. Most folks would think, that as soon as the sun comes up, everything begins to warm. That is not usually the case.

Temps will be warming
Temps will be warming(Brian Inman)

We will begin to see southwesterly, wind flow, and that is the beginning of a warm-up for the region. That wind flow does increase throughout your daytime hours on Thursday and Friday. Thursday we can expect to see wind gusts up around 20 miles an hour. On Friday the gustiness gets a little bit stronger closer to 30 miles an hour. Each day temperatures warm just a little bit. By the weekend temperatures will top out in the low to mid-60s with a partly sunny sky and a little bit less wind. A cold front will slice through the area on Monday and that will end our warming trend and also bring in the potential for some scattered showers.

Wind will gust to 20 Thursday and 30 on Friday
Wind will gust to 20 Thursday and 30 on Friday(Brian Inman)

