South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

