Still unseasonably cold, but a gradual warmup starts today

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is the first day of November, but it feels more like a December morning! Temperatures are starting off in the 20s, with feels like temperatures in the teens. This is the coldest morning we have had so far this season. Early on, a batch of clouds will pass through the Tri-States. Those will clear fairly quickly and then we will have plentiful sunshine with an area of high pressure overhead. Winds will be coming out of the southwest today at about 5 - 10 mph. Those southwesterly winds and sunshine will lead to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but wind chill values will be in the 30s. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow morning I expect the early part of the day to start off with some clouds. Those will clear out, just like this morning’s will, leading to sunshine. Winds will continue to flow in from the southwest but wind speeds will be slightly higher. We could have a few wind gusts up to 22 mph. Temperatures will be able to get a little warmer, in the mid 50s.

