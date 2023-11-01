Still unseasonably cold, but a gradual warmup starts today

Late this afternoon and evening highs will be in the mid 40s. However, wind chill values will...
Late this afternoon and evening highs will be in the mid 40s. However, wind chill values will be in the 30s.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is the first day of November, but it feels more like a December morning! Temperatures are starting off in the 20s, with feels like temperatures in the teens. This is the coldest morning we have had so far this season. Early on, a batch of clouds will pass through the Tri-States. Those will clear fairly quickly and then we will have plentiful sunshine with an area of high pressure overhead. Winds will be coming out of the southwest today at about 5 - 10 mph. Those southwesterly winds and sunshine will lead to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but wind chill values will be in the 30s. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow morning I expect the early part of the day to start off with some clouds. Those will clear out, just like this morning’s will, leading to sunshine. Winds will continue to flow in from the southwest but wind speeds will be slightly higher. We could have a few wind gusts up to 22 mph. Temperatures will be able to get a little warmer, in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
Dylan Test, 20
Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 10 31 2023
Record or near record lows Wednesday morning. The old record is 23 degrees set in 2014.
FIRST ALERT Record Cold Temp
- Another very cold day. - Brisk with gusty winds out of the northwest. - Record low possible...
Brisk and cold Halloween forecast
Not only will it be cold, but the wind will be very gusty Tuesday afternoon.
A chilling Halloween forecast