Talented QHS receiving corps offers a smorgasbord of choices

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Quincy High quarterback Bradyn Little drops back to pass, he must feel like the guy scouting out the local food buffet.

There are a lot of tasty selections from which to choose.

For an appetizer, Bradyn Little can look over the middle or to the outside to senior wide receiver Jack Mettemeyer or junior pass catcher Caeden Johannessen.

For the main course, he can go deep downfield to senior speedster Aydon Byquist or sure-handed junior Tykell Hammers.

And for dessert, he can hand off --- or throw the ball -- to junior running back Jeraius Rice.

“It’s kind of tough to cover them all,” said QHS Coach Rick Little.

That’s been the recipe that’s led QHS to one of the best -- if not the best -- seasons in school history. And that season continues at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Blue Devils travel to Wheaton North for an Illinois Class 7A second-round game.

“It’s a real credit to the program and it’s really cool to watch from where I sit,” Coach Little said. “It’s nice to see them all come together.

“Our receivers do such a great job understanding the concepts of our passing game and then they are able to make explosive plays after the catch.”

Junior quarterback Bradyn Little, who last week was named the Western Big Six Conference Most Valuable Player, completed 20 of 28 passes for 326 yards in the third-seeded Blue Devils 44-14 rout of West Chicago last Saturday at Flinn Stadium as QHS improved to 10-0.

Hammers and Rice, who were both named to the All-WB6 first team offense, had big games as Hammers had nine catches with four TDs while Rice added 119 yards on the ground in just 10 carries.

Meanwhile, 19th-seeded Wheaton North (7-3) upset 14th-seeded Chicago Whitney Young 34-0 in its first-round game.

Running out of a four receiver set with Rice joining Bradyn Little in the backfield, the Blue Devils have piled up 459 points, an average of 45.9 per game.

Check out these receiving numbers -- huge by high school standards -- and what Coach Little says each player means to the offense:

Hammers: 49 receptions, 963 yards, 15.0 yards per catch, 15 TDs.

Little: “Tykell has such great hands. He has the ability to catch the ball away from his body which really helps the quarterback. He’s also explosive after the catch, he can take short passes and turn them into big plays.”

Byquist: 43 receptions, 773 yards, 17.8 yards per catch, 8 TDs.

Little: “Aydon is such a super athlete. He’s really good at getting up the field after the catch. He missed all of last year with an injury and worked hard to return. He’s explosive, can adjust to the ball and he’s a competitor.”

Rice: 33 receptions, 374 yards, 11.3 yards per catch, 5 TDs. (Also 167 carries for 1,481 yards and 19 TDs on the ground).

Little: “Jeraius is just a mismatch nightmare coming out of the backfield. He’s just another weapon either running the ball or catching the ball. He makes plays.”

Johannessen: 23 receptions, 456 yards, 19.8 yards per catch, 8 TDs.

Little: “Caeden has great chemistry and is an excellent route runner as the slot guy. He does a great job tracking the ball especially on the sideline toe-tap routes.”

Mettemeyer: 16 receptions, 262 yards, 16.8 yards per catch, 5 TDs.

Little: “Jack has been a three-year starter and just has a knack of catching touchdown passes. He just makes big catches and tough catches. He’s also one of our key contributors on defense.”

Unfortunately, Mettemeyer suffered a season-ending knee injury in the victory over West Chicago and will be replaced by junior Rico Clay, who has three catches for 25 yards.

All that production starts with a solid offensive line that has protected Braydn Little, who has completed 183 of 248 passes (76 percent) for 2,884 yards and 42 TDs.

Senior center Owen Zanger, senior All-WB6 guards Chris Flachs and Cole Wagy plus senior tackle Conner Cox and sophomore tackle Todd Smith have paved the way on the offensive line.

As they head deeper into the postseason, the Blue Devils are looking to fill their plate again.

“The weather turned on us and it wasn’t comfortable out there,” Coach Little said after running his team through two mid-week practices in 30-degree weather. “But that’s just a reminder we are still playing at this time of the year.”

And as the kids like to say, it’s time to eat.

