Adams County Public Defender no longer taking new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Public Defender’s Office is no longer taking new cases. Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha received an email in the last month from Public Defender Todd Nelson saying so.

Now, volunteer private defense attorneys are stepping in. The special appointed list of public offenders list currently sits at 12, with the furthest from Adams County being a Louisiana, Missouri-based attorney.

The list is compiled of attorneys who could be selected for all cases including traffic, misdemeanors and felony cases. While these attorney’s are coming from outside the Public Defender’s Office, Farha said this doesn’t change how a defendant is given representation.

“It’s not a private attorney of their choice, what happens is they fill out an affidavit of indigency, listing their income and their assets,” Farha said.

A judge will still appoint a special public defender to a defendant in a case. Farha said the special public defender’s will earn $120 per hour.

He said this solution to a public defender’s office with two vacancies will likely last the rest of the year and it could come with negative effects.

”I think they’re happy to take the cases but they’re not going to be giving any breaks, so they’re going to do what they need to do and file the motions that perhaps a public defender won’t file, the motions probably aren’t good motions, they’re going to get denied,” he said.

WGEM reached out to Nelson and Adams County Circuit Judge Scott Larson, but calls weren’t immediately returned. Farha said Nelson is citing heavy workloads to all of his attorney’s as the reason for declining new cases.

“The public defenders want to say they’re overworked, they do work hard and they do have a shortage, but prosecutors are as well and we do the work,” Farha added.

Nelson, Chris Pratt, Mark Taylor, John Citro and Kent Dean all work as full-time attorney’s, and Sarah Lucey works part-time in the Public Defender’s Office.

In Farha’s more than 40 years of practicing law, he said the jobs have grown, but the applications coming in have shrunk.

“Young attorney’s that I’ve met and dealt with and interviewed, they want a job where they can work from home, they don’t want a job that requires them to be in a courthouse,” Farha said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.