Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Gavin Taylor
Brad Crossan
Jessie Carel
Robin Carel
Jayden Hills
William Jones
Angie Gibson
Aspen Pryor
Linda Waite
Lori Orr
Alma Recker
Lorna Wilson
Brayden Meredith
Spencer Roderick
Nathan Hollensteiner
Richard Wilson
David Hill
Thad Gaylord
Janet Burton
Karen Johnson
Richelle Bias
Steve & Laura Siegrist
Keith & Lynne Branham
Michelle & Reggie Cravens
Jenny & Byron Sparrow
Everett and Linda Ferris
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.