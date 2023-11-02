Breezy and Dry

What we are watching!
By Brian Inman
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, you can definitely feel it in the air; a warming trend has begun across the region. It will be a bit gusty on Friday gusting up to run 30 miles an hour and we’ll have a daytime high on Friday that gets right up into the mid 60s.

The wind gust forecast shows 30 mile an hour gusts for Saturday
Cloud cover develops Friday night and sticks around for Saturday. So, Saturday we will have a partly sunny sky and temperatures will still be fairly decent in the low 60s and it will not be so doggone breezy. Sunday looks like a mostly sunny day with temperatures topping out of the mid 60s. We then begin to focus on a cold front that will make its way down into the region sometime Monday or Monday night. It may spark a few showers, but the atmosphere looks a little dryer today in forecast models than it did yesterday. In summary, we have a dry and seasonably warm weekend for the Tri-State area get on and enjoy it or rake some leaves!

Friday looks like a typical but breezy fall day
