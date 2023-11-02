Breezy and Dry
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, you can definitely feel it in the air; a warming trend has begun across the region. It will be a bit gusty on Friday gusting up to run 30 miles an hour and we’ll have a daytime high on Friday that gets right up into the mid 60s.
Cloud cover develops Friday night and sticks around for Saturday. So, Saturday we will have a partly sunny sky and temperatures will still be fairly decent in the low 60s and it will not be so doggone breezy. Sunday looks like a mostly sunny day with temperatures topping out of the mid 60s. We then begin to focus on a cold front that will make its way down into the region sometime Monday or Monday night. It may spark a few showers, but the atmosphere looks a little dryer today in forecast models than it did yesterday. In summary, we have a dry and seasonably warm weekend for the Tri-State area get on and enjoy it or rake some leaves!
