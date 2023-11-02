Drought impacts Tri-State livestock

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Farmers on both sides of the Mississippi River said the ongoing drought has taken a toll on their livestock operations.

The drought affected the amount of hay that is available to cows.

Liberty, Illinois farmer Ryan Meyer said his first hay cutting was down between 20 and 30 percent this year.

He said dry conditions in the summer also meant pastures didn’t regrow which means local farmers have had to take precautions to keep their cattle fed.

“A lot of famers in the area chopped corn silage,” Meyer said. “We chopped more than what we normally did because we knew throughout the year there’s not going to be a surplus of hay. I’m not sure there’s going to be a severe shortage, not in our area.”

Meyer said recent rain we’ve seen over the past week or so has helped. He said he’s hoping to see some more moisture as the fall goes on.

Tyler Haerr farms in Taylor, Missouri and raises 50 to 60 angus female cows and some bulls. He said their hay tonnage is down between 40 to 50 percent this year.

He said the lack of soil moisture also means that any hay or grass cows do get to eat don’t have the usual amount of nutrients, which can lead to health problems.

Haerr said the dry ground is so tough for cattle to walk on it can lead to cracked hooves and even shoulder problems for their bulls.

“It would be the equivalent of us walking on concrete all day like at a trade show or whatever job in a factory like that,” he said. “It just really wears on their feet where they’re used to similar conditions like a carpet,” he said.

If you’re a farmer whose livestock has suffered due to drought, we have links to resources and aid here.

