Farm Credit Administration approves final rule for young, beginning and small farmers

QUINCY (WGEM) - A final rule is moving forward at the Farm Credit Administration to help young, beginning and small farmers (YBS).

The rule has several goals, including the expansion of YBS activities at credit system associations to include a more diverse population, strengthening the supervisory responsibilities of banks, and codifying the strategic plan for YBS programs at each direct-lender association.

Jessica Carolan is a financial officer at Compeer Financial in Quincy, which is a member of the farm credit system.

She said the rule change should not have much of a local impact, as there are already programs in place to help farmers with their beginning credit.

“We’ve got some specific programs for what we call the groundbreakers, which is our young, beginning and small segment that we work with,” Carolan said. “There are some beginning with Compeer grant programs, there’s a groundbreakers conference that allows those beginning and small producers to network with each other and learn from each other as well.”

Carolan said any change would hopefully simplify and strengthen the farm credit service, as new farmers often struggle with capital when they first start out.

“One of the things that I think a lot of people struggle with when they first start farming is just knowing their numbers. It’s not a lot of things that are taught in school, like doing your inputs, your expenses, your break-even points.” Carolan said.

While anyone may struggle with establishing a strong credit base, Carolan said this is a bigger problem for farmers that are completely new to the industry.

“A lot of times the beginning and small farmers that we work with, they often have family members that are already farming. So it’s a matter of bringing back a new generation into the farm, which still has its own unique challenges,” Carolan said. “But it does help them somewhat from the capital perspective to have that earlier generation there already and established. The really hard part is when there isn’t a family farm that’s already established that they can jump into.”

The Farm Credit Administration board approved the final rule with a unanimous vote, but much of the specific language is yet to be handed out through the farm credit system.

Over the next two months, local credit services should get a more in-depth layout of the final rule and any changes.

The rule becomes effective on Feb. 1.

