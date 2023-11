Deaths:

Mark Anthony Smith, age 62, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 1 in his home surrounded by family.

Vicki L. Catterson, age 66, of Quincy, died on Oct. 27 in her home.

Steve “Harv” Harvey, age 65, of Quincy, died on Oct. 31 in his home.

Births:

No births to report today.

