Illini West Volleyball finishes historic season at Sectionals

iw
iw(wgem)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
Dylan Test, 20
Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears
The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business

Latest News

Jack Mettemeyer and Kaeden Johannessen celebrate a QHS touchdown.
Talented QHS receiving corps offers a smorgasbord of choices
Battle Tested: Illini West Volleyball not backing down in Sectional play
Battle Tested: Illini West Volleyball not backing down in Sectional play
Battle Tested: Illini West Volleyball credits tough schedule for postseason persistence
qu
A Battle of the Hawks: QU Men’s Basketball duels with Iowa