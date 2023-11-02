Mayoral race winds down in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk mayoral race is coming to a head in anticipation for next week’s election.

Mayor incumbent Kathie Mahoney is rounding out her first term as the mayor of Keokuk and is being challenged by mayor hopeful Xai Coffman.

Mahoney said she wants to continue working for the people of Keokuk, while Coffman wants to encourage more local businesses to open up in town.

“We’ve been working hard to get some of the sewer things,” Mahoney said. “Maybe grants for some of the sewer stuff, maybe grants for different things. We’ve received a grant for $960,000 that will help us with engineering.”

“I’m proposing a six month to one year tax break on any party trying to start a new business in Keokuk,” said Coffman. “I want to provide other incentives to try to get people to take the chance to go into business here, to create more opportunities for employment for people.”

Additional issues that will be on the ballot include local history and roadway construction.

“I’ve been working pretty hard with the Historic Preservation Group,” said Mahoney. “We have so much history in our community and so many people with a lot of knowledge that I would like to see us reach out and take care of some buildings that need our attention.”

“I’d like to see us permanently raise the standard to which we maintain the roads of Keokuk,” said Coffman. “Over the last 15 years, especially, I’ve seen how we can really step it up in some areas.”

The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Click here to find your polling place.

