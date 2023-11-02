More seasonable today. Then, a little above normal tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a chilly morning! However, it is not as cold as yesterday morning when we broke a record low. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s, but there are a few locations in the upper 20s. Winds are flowing in from the south at about 5 - 10 mph. Wind speeds will increase some though, with sustained winds of 10 - 15 mph with gusts of 20 - 25 mph being possible. The area of high pressure that was overhead yesterday is now transitioning eastward. With it still nearyby though, we will have ample sunshine today. Late in the morning/early afternoon, the northern tier may get some thin clouds drifting in but those would arrive hardly unnoticed. The gradual warming trend continues today with daytime highs finally seasonable and very fall-like. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Later tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with more seasonable nighttime lows. Most will be in the low 40s, but a few locations look to fall into the upper 30s.

With warm air continuing to be ushered into our region tomorrow, the warmup will continue. Highs will be able to reach into the low to mid 60s. (That is a little above normal for this time of year.) Tomorrow I am expecting more clouds but we will not have an overcast sky. It will be more partly sunny. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 32 mph.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday.

