More seasonable today. Then, a little above normal tomorrow.

The northern tier may get a few thin upper-level clouds late this morning/early afternoon. They...
The northern tier may get a few thin upper-level clouds late this morning/early afternoon. They would come in hardly unnoticed though.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a chilly morning! However, it is not as cold as yesterday morning when we broke a record low. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s, but there are a few locations in the upper 20s. Winds are flowing in from the south at about 5 - 10 mph. Wind speeds will increase some though, with sustained winds of 10 - 15 mph with gusts of 20 - 25 mph being possible. The area of high pressure that was overhead yesterday is now transitioning eastward. With it still nearyby though, we will have ample sunshine today. Late in the morning/early afternoon, the northern tier may get some thin clouds drifting in but those would arrive hardly unnoticed. The gradual warming trend continues today with daytime highs finally seasonable and very fall-like. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Later tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with more seasonable nighttime lows. Most will be in the low 40s, but a few locations look to fall into the upper 30s.

With warm air continuing to be ushered into our region tomorrow, the warmup will continue. Highs will be able to reach into the low to mid 60s. (That is a little above normal for this time of year.) Tomorrow I am expecting more clouds but we will not have an overcast sky. It will be more partly sunny. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 32 mph.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Workers make drinks during Wednesday's soft launch.
New Carthage coffee shop opening Nov. 8
The only work needed inside the restaurant is work on the stove exhaust and finishing touches...
Edina restaurant close to reopening
I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172

Latest News

It was the coldest morning ever for November 1st
Record Cold! How long will it stick around?
Late this afternoon and evening highs will be in the mid 40s. However, wind chill values will...
Still unseasonably cold, but a gradual warmup starts today
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 10 31 2023
Record or near record lows Wednesday morning. The old record is 23 degrees set in 2014.
FIRST ALERT Record Cold Temp