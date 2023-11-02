Mount Sterling Police ask for public’s help with investigation of overnight pharmacy burglary

MOUNT STERLING, Ill (WGEM) - Mount Sterling Police Sgt. Jess Bond reported Thursday that the Moreland and Devitt Pharmacy in Mount Sterling had been burglarized.

Bond said that between the hours of 4:30 and 5:15 Thursday morning, someone had entered the pharmacy by force.

Bond did not say what was taken in the burglary and said, “No further information is being released at this time.”

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Mount Sterling Police Department at 217-773-3961.

The Mount Sterling Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.