A private school scholarship program reaches its deadline next month

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the deadline to renew a private school scholarship program approaches, Quincy Catholic School officials are concerned about the outcome.

The Invest in Kids Program took off five years ago and school faculty said its benefited families who can’t afford private schools.

Officials said it’s up to lawmakers to sign-off on another five year extension.

“It helps the parents cover tuition costs, it helps increase our enrollment” said St. Francis Solanus School Principal Julie Radel.

Quincy Catholic School officials said the Invest in Kids Program launched in 2018 and it has been a game changer for low income kids who can’t afford private school.

“We have more than 70 students who receive scholarships through this program totaling more than over $150,000,” said Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel. “That’s a significant investment in our kids and in our education.”

Reuschel said they worry enrollment could significantly drop for the four schools next year.

“It will be a loss for our families, for our schools, and for our donors,” Reuschel said.

“We’re hoping next week Governor Pritzker signs the bills,” Radel said.

Over at Saint Francis Solanus Principal Julie Radel said it’s important for families to have a choice between public and private schools.

“A decline in enrollment in some of our schools because these invest in kids scholarships are covering a significant portion of tuition,” Radel said.

Resuchel said Invest in Kids is funded by donors who she said has been supportive through the five year stint.

“A great opportunity for our taxpayers to make donations and have a say in how their tax dollars are spent,” Resuchel said.

Resuchel said the schools have a foundation program of their own but, Invest in Kids covers a broader base.

“This program has really been crucial for a lot of our middle class and lower middle class families to receive assistance,” Resuchel said.

Reuschel said if the extension isn’t granted, the current recipients will still have their scholarships through the spring.

Invest in Kids will need a 3/5 majority vote for renewal.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.