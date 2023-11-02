SparkNIGHT event helps businesses grow

SparkNight helps local business ideas begin and flourish.

By Garrett Bevans and Isaiah Haywood
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal welcomed entrepreneurs Wednesday night to spark their own entrepreneurial dreams for the city and its surrounding areas.

SparkNIGHT is an idea from Ignite, an entrepreneur program in Hannibal. It is an initiative event for small businesses and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to local investors.

The event was open to the public at no charge. Ignite began in 2020 as an entrepreneurial program to help small business owners with their startup. The four businesses that pitched ideas for the tradeshow were NanAby, Hannibal CEO, Flyover, and Domestic Bohemian.

“I’m most excited for everyone to hear our presenters tonight. I think that they are going to do a wonderful job,” said Sean Freeman, SBDC Entrepreneurship Specialist. “I’ve gotten an opportunity to know them as individuals but also got to hear their presentation. I know that they have a lot to offer and I want others to hear about that and see all of the things that are moving forward in the local area.”

Ignite has been helping local businesses start up and sustain business since 2020.

