Ameren Illinois give safety guidelines on gas leaks

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we turn our furnaces on for the season, Ameren Illinois officials are warning customers about gas leaks.

In a proactive effort to educate the community and ensure safety, Ameren Illinois organized a staged scenario on Friday that began with a customer who detected the smell of natural gas in their home.

Without hesitation, the customer evacuated the premises and immediately called Ameren Illinois.

“When we come into a gas leak, we often go to the gas meter first make sure we’re at the right location, make sure that we don’t have any, you know, free-flowing gas. We’ll look at the meters to verify whether it’s spending and once we check the gas meter then we come inside and we will check throughout the entire building to make sure that there’s no elevated levels of gas that is dangerous,” said Ameren Illinois Public Awareness Supervisor Jake Dukett

A thorough walkthrough of the home took place demonstrating steps taken if and when this incident was to occur.

Ameren emphasized that if you ever smell gas in your home, leave immediately and call for assistance.

Ameren Illinois officials also provided essential safety guidelines for residents to remember in case of a gas leak.

“We just want to make sure that we remind everybody that if you smell gas, act fast. We always recommend that you have your gas appliances inspected at least once a year. If you smell that rotten egg odor, that’s actually a chemical that we add to the gas,” Dukett said. “We just ask that you leave the the the building leave the house immediately, get to a safe location”

The owner of the home emphasized the importance this demonstration had on her family.

“Knowing that they come in and they check everything and everything is running well gives me a good peace of mind and just knowing that myself and my family are safe” said homeowner Tafi Lathrop.

Officials also recommend checking your home for carbon monoxide

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.