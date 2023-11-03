American legion members give hats and gloves to Hannibal students

American Legion hands out hats and gloves
American Legion hands out hats and gloves(Jayla Louis | WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - American Legion members are distributing hats and gloves to students throughout Hannibal.

On Friday, they were at Stowell Elementary where they kicked off the school day with an assembly.

Following the assembly, pre-k through fifth grade students lined up and received a new hat and pair of gloves.

American Legion Post 55 member Steve Gumble said their goal is to make sure kids are warm.

“Our goal is not to overwhelm or set the world on fire, I just want to keep one kid a little warmer today and if I could do that tomorrow, I will get another one. So we have managed with community support to keep 1700 children with a warm hat,” Gumble said.

Legion members said they hope to do the same thing next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Sterling Police ask for public’s help with investigation of overnight pharmacy burglary
ISP holds first hearing on assault weapons ban registry
Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones (left) talks with Public Defender Todd...
Adams County Public Defender no longer taking new cases
Texas Tech head basketball coach Bob Knight looks on during their 80-46 loss to Texas Tuesday,...
Mike Hanks recalls life as an assistant coach under late Bobby Knight
The only work needed inside the restaurant is work on the stove exhaust and finishing touches...
Edina restaurant close to reopening

Latest News

Lewis County Industrial Development and Port Authority
Lewis County Port Authority gets $11 million for transportation development
Ameren Illinois give safety guidelines on gas leaks
Ameren Illinois give safety guidelines on gas leaks
Illinois lawmakers take a stab at regulating AI
Little House on the Prairie has come to Quincy to help kick off the holiday cheer.
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses featured at the Quincy Christmas Market