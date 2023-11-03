American legion members give hats and gloves to Hannibal students

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - American Legion members are distributing hats and gloves to students throughout Hannibal.

On Friday, they were at Stowell Elementary where they kicked off the school day with an assembly.

Following the assembly, pre-k through fifth grade students lined up and received a new hat and pair of gloves.

American Legion Post 55 member Steve Gumble said their goal is to make sure kids are warm.

“Our goal is not to overwhelm or set the world on fire, I just want to keep one kid a little warmer today and if I could do that tomorrow, I will get another one. So we have managed with community support to keep 1700 children with a warm hat,” Gumble said.

Legion members said they hope to do the same thing next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.