Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jim Genenbacher

Bryce Witt

Sue Henry

Dale Winters

Frankie Stroot

Tre’ Bradley

Laken Schaefer

Mary Smith

Ruth Lantz

Mark Tretter

Trish Hilgenbrinck

William Hagenah

Joyce Lewallen

Jaxon Clark

Rhonda Lee

Peggy Wiesemann

Rosailee Smith

Jason Selman

Nora Birky

Levi & Hannah Campbell

Sam & Jazmine Sparrow

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4, 2023

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 3, 2023

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2, 2023

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 2, 2023

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
November 2, 2023.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 1, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
November 1, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 31, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 31, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31, 2023

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 30, 2023

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 30, 2023

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 30, 2023.