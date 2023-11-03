Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Michael Honer

Martha Sue Holford

Emily Freese

Kurt Stuckman

Lisa Bunte

Linda Davis

Mary Jane Witt

Brant Huckey

Katelyn Jay Nutt

Jeff & Brooke Venvertloh

Morgan & Brandon Miles

Danny & Rachel Mast

John & Janice Shue

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3, 2023

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 3, 2023

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2, 2023

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 2, 2023

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
November 2, 2023.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2, 2023

Updated: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 1, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
November 1, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 31, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 31, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1, 2023

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31, 2023

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.