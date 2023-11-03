Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Michael Honer
Martha Sue Holford
Emily Freese
Kurt Stuckman
Lisa Bunte
Linda Davis
Mary Jane Witt
Brant Huckey
Katelyn Jay Nutt
Jeff & Brooke Venvertloh
Morgan & Brandon Miles
Danny & Rachel Mast
John & Janice Shue
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.