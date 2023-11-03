Florence Bridge temporarily closed

FLORENCE, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Department of Transportation officials reported Friday that the Florence Bridge on IL 106 between Pike and Scott counties was temporarily closed.

Officials stated the bridge would be closed to highway and river traffic due to a mechanical problem with the traffic gate on the west side of the bridge. IDOT crews are working to repair the gate.

Officials stated a detour utilizing Illinois 107, Illinois 100 and Interstate 72 will be in place until the repairs have been completed.

According to officials, there is no structural damage to the bridge. IDOT isn’t sure how long the repairs will take, but are hopeful it’s within the next 24 hours.

