Illinois government to create a unified childcare agency

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve tried to find affordable childcare, you know how much of a struggle it is locally as local childcare officials say short staffing, low pay, and a lack of options impact availability.

Illinois officials said the creation of a new state agency that focuses early childhood programs and funding will improve conditions for providers and parents.

Currently, those services are administered by three different agencies: the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Marla Willard, the Executive Director of West Central Childcare Connection, said they are curious about how the agency will look, especially when it comes to applying for funding. She said aligning all the services into one agency will benefit families and their children in the long run.

“The more we can do in the first five years of life, the better the outcomes will be for them to find school success, graduation rates, entering the workforce someday, and it’s just better for communities overall,” Willard said.

She said this could help address childcare disparities in rural areas. She said it could help make families aware of what’s available locally, but also help bring services to those areas so families don’t have to travel for hours to get childcare or services.

April Darringer, the Early Childhood Instructor at John Wood Community College, said they have 67 students in their program who work at local centers across the area. She said providers reach to them constantly looking for workers. She said childcare is a passion to get into, and more work needs to be done to inspire people to get into the field. She said infant care and special needs are in a big demand in the area. She said the area needs more programs, but there’s not enough workers to cover the need. In addition, she said facilities struggle to attract staff because it’s a struggle to balance better pay and benefits for staff and keeping rates affordable for families.

“That can be quite a challenge if you are a privately owned business with a tuition base,” Darringer said. “If you raise rates to pay your provider, your teachers more, you are going to have to pass that along to families and they don’t want to do that either so it’s a tough place to be in.”

Darringer said providers need to have a certain amount of staff for every child. The less staff they have, the less kids they can take care of. She said they would like to see the new agency encourage more people to get into childcare and also provide funding opportunities to the childcare facilities. She said she hopes more funding will allow facilities to better pay for staff and keep care affordable.

Darringer also said they would like to see more therapists in the field as well to help children at facilities to keep up with state regulations regarding children’s mental health.

