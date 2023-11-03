Keokuk Community School District rates high on the Iowa Schools Report Card

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Each of the Keokuk Community School District’s schools showed growth on the Iowa Schools Report Card last school year.

KHS was given a “commendable” rating and Keokuk elementary schools improved to a “high performing” rating with no need for support for any group.

Academic scores and student attendance helped boost ratings. According to Superintendent Kathy Dinger, it all started in the classroom.

“The singular, most important factor, is the teacher you put in front of them,” said Dinger. “When you put a good teacher in front of a student one year, you’re going to see positive outcomes, but when you do it in year one, year two and year three, your opportunities are limitless.”

Meghan Davis, Principal of Torrence Preschool and Hawthorne Elementary School, said her schools’ key to success is providing a supportive and collaborative working environment.

“We’re finishing up our Red Ribbon Week, where we have ‘hats off’ to healthy choices and good behavior, and those kinds of things,” Davis said. “One thing that we are looking at is our PLC’s and our teachers are constantly coming together. A PLC is a Professional Learning Community and they’re looking at the data, and they’re using that data to drive the instruction.”

Keokuk School District officials are pleased with the high ratings and are eager to continue to strive for success moving forward.

