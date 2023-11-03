Lewis County Port Authority gets $11 million for transportation development

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A rural Missouri county is soon getting millions of dollars.

A competitive, nationwide grant was just awarded to the Lewis County Regional Port Authority for $11,000,000.

The grant will allow for industrial development in Lewis County at a site the county’s industrial development and port authority Ralph Martin said can now be used to its full potential.

“I can’t thank Congressman Sam Graves enough for the work they did to help get this across the finish line,” Martin said.

Martin said the grant means the multimodal site will get a new 200 ft. cargo dock, two miles of access road and a conveyer system that can handle cargo equipment.

“Becoming a part of that container on vessel, and container on barge services I think are going to open up avenues that this region is going to open up avenues that this region has not seen before,” Martin said.

Martin said this will do wonders for economic growth with job creation and new businesses.

“I get probably five or six times a year, requests for information from site selectors who are looking to utilize river and rail and highway access,” Martin said.

Martin said once this piece of property is built it, it will also help existing businesses and farmers nearby.

“If they get the container shipping going, that could be one thing that could be very beneficial to this area,” said local farmer Brian Munzlinger. “Because containers aren’t found generally this far north in Missouri.”

Munzlinger said ports like these need the supplies he could sell to them.

“Whether its seed, fertilizer, a lot of things like that,” Munzlinger said.

Martin said the new dock will be near the already existing railroad, which could save them millions of dollars.

“We’ve got all the boxes checked,” Martin said. “Full service sanitation land this close, so that’s important from an industrial standpoint.”

Martin said in total the project will cost $13,000,000 with $500,000 of that coming from the county and the rest from MoDOT.

Martin said they expect to be finished in two years.

