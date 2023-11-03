“Little House on the Prairie” actresses featured at the Quincy Christmas Market

QUINCY (WGEM) - “Little House on the Prairie” cast members are helping kick off the 2023 Quincy Christmas Market this weekend.

Actresses of beloved characters Miss Beadle, played by Charlotte Stewart, and Grace Ingalls, played by Wendi Lou Lee, will be welcoming shoppers and helping them get into the holiday spirit.

The theme for this year’s market is “Have Yourself a Prairie Little Christmas.”

“Get ready for the holidays, you know? Celebrate together as a family. “Little House on the Prairie” has been on air for 49 years and we are facing our 50th anniversary next year,” Stewart said. “So we will be traveling all over the united states doing events like this.”

The 2023 Quincy Christmas Market runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Quincy Town Center.

