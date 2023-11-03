Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

