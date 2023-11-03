QHS alumnus’ big dreams lead to success in the Big Apple

Quincy's Dream Big Campaign raises money to help the school district pay for expenses not...
Quincy's Dream Big Campaign raises money to help the school district pay for expenses not covered by tax dollars.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -A Pulitzer-prize winning author from Quincy has arrived in the Tri-states with hopes of making other dreams come true.

It’s part of the Quincy Public School District’s Dream Big Campaign fundraiser. It’s honoring James Stewart with this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award-winning author will officially receive the award Friday night during the Night to Dream Big Gala at The Ambiance.

Stewart is a journalist for the New York Times and has written almost a dozen books.

He also serves as a tenured Bloomberg Professor of Business Journalism at the Columbia School of Journalism.

“I worked at the local newspaper here,” Stewart said about his teenage years in Quincy. “When I was in high school, I started on weekends, and then I would work there for summers. I covered little towns in northeast Missouri. There are many stories I could tell you about all of that. I didn’t think then that it would be a career.”

Stewart said following his bliss has become his true success, and the awards followed.

“It was only when I went to college, went to law school, I worked at a big law firm,” Stewart said. “It was when I was living in New York, I met other journalists and some people who wrote books. I thought, ‘wow, I never dreamt that that was even a possibility.’ And one thing led to another, and I made a kind of a career change, left a big law firm and went to work for a fledgling legal publication. That launched my journalism career. I’ve never looked back.”

This year’s goal is to raise $250,000.

You can learn more information about QPS’ Dream Big Campaign, Friday night’s gala, silent auction and how to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
Workers make drinks during Wednesday's soft launch.
New Carthage coffee shop opening Nov. 8
The only work needed inside the restaurant is work on the stove exhaust and finishing touches...
Edina restaurant close to reopening
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Mount Sterling Police ask for public’s help with investigation of overnight pharmacy burglary

Latest News

HTC Volleyball finishes Second at State
HTC Volleyball finishes Second at State
Panthers preparing for rematch with Calhoun on the gridiron
Camp Point Central Playoff Preview
South Shelby Football ready for District Semi-Final
South Shelby Playoff Preview
Each of the Keokuk Community School District’s schools showed growth on the Iowa Schools Report...
Keokuk Community School District rates high on the Iowa Schools Report Card