QHS alumnus’ big dreams lead to success in the Big Apple

QUINCY (WGEM) -A Pulitzer-prize winning author from Quincy has arrived in the Tri-states with hopes of making other dreams come true.

It’s part of the Quincy Public School District’s Dream Big Campaign fundraiser. It’s honoring James Stewart with this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award-winning author will officially receive the award Friday night during the Night to Dream Big Gala at The Ambiance.

Stewart is a journalist for the New York Times and has written almost a dozen books.

He also serves as a tenured Bloomberg Professor of Business Journalism at the Columbia School of Journalism.

“I worked at the local newspaper here,” Stewart said about his teenage years in Quincy. “When I was in high school, I started on weekends, and then I would work there for summers. I covered little towns in northeast Missouri. There are many stories I could tell you about all of that. I didn’t think then that it would be a career.”

Stewart said following his bliss has become his true success, and the awards followed.

“It was only when I went to college, went to law school, I worked at a big law firm,” Stewart said. “It was when I was living in New York, I met other journalists and some people who wrote books. I thought, ‘wow, I never dreamt that that was even a possibility.’ And one thing led to another, and I made a kind of a career change, left a big law firm and went to work for a fledgling legal publication. That launched my journalism career. I’ve never looked back.”

This year’s goal is to raise $250,000.

You can learn more information about QPS’ Dream Big Campaign, Friday night’s gala, silent auction and how to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.