Special teams play special role for QND football team

QUINCY (WGEM) - For Quincy Notre Dame’s football team to continue a special season, it may come down to its special teams.

The kicking and return teams have all excelled this season, helping the 16th-seeded Raiders (5-5) to a four-game winning streak as they prepare to host eighth-seeded Nashville (7-3) in an Illinois Class 2A second-round playoff game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

“Special teams have played a major role for us since I became head coach,” said Jack Cornell, who is in his sixth season at QND. “We develop and implement our special teams just like we do our offense and defense.

“Some teams say let’s just put our backups out there. We take the opposite approach and use our starters. I think we gain a real edge that way.”

Cornell credits assistant coach Chris Bockius with getting the special teams prepared each week.

“Coach Bockius brings a real fresh energy,” Cornell said of the Raiders, who have rebounded after a 1-5 start. “He has them prepped and ready to play each week.”

QND has been most dangerous on both the kickoff and punt return units.

Senior Aiden Klauser has returned 13 kickoffs for 392 yards, 30.1 yards per return, and two TDs.

When it comes to punt returns, sophomore Gavin Doellman has returned 13 punts for 284 yards, 21.8 yards per return, and two TDs.

He had a third return called back by a questionable penalty call during last week’s 21-14 victory over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

“Aiden and Gavin are exceptional athletes and the guys blocking for them do a great job,” Cornell said. “We put a lot of stock in analytics and starting field position for our offense. We want to give them a good starting spot.”

When it comes to the kicking game, the Raiders have a solid 1-2 punch in senior punter Noah Lunt and junior kicker Jack Brenner.

Brenner, who missed a few games with an injury, is 23 of 25 on extra points with one field goal while Lunt averages 42.9 yards per punt, an average of 42.9 per kick.

“I’ve been fortunate to have coached a lot of good punters and that includes Noah,” Cornell said. “He does a great job of flipping the field. And that all starts with the snap and the kick coverage unit needs to get downfield.

“Jack missed a little bit of time but when he’s been healthy he’s been very beneficial for us this season.”

QND has also been able to pressure the opposing kickers with Taylin Scott and Gabe Terstriep both blocking punts and Eddie Murphy swatting down a field-goal attempt.

On the flip side, the coverage units have done a good job but have allowed a couple of kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Last week ALAH returned the opening kickoff to take a quick 7-0 lead.

“In that situation, we tell the guys, OK, it’s a four quarter game,” Cornell said. “One play is not gonna beat us that early in the game.

“The guys responded and I think that speaks to their character.”

The Raiders weren’t so lucky when Southern Boone (Mo.) returned a kickoff for a score with 58 seconds left in the game as the Raiders lost 35-34 in Week 5.

“That’s not a fun thing to go through,” Cornell said. “But you just have to have a short-term memory and move on to the next play and learn from it.”

Now, Nashville a traditional Class 2A power visits QND after blasting ninth-seeded Pana 49-7 last weekend.

“Nashville is a good team and we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Cornell said. “They have some explosive athletes and some big physical lines.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.