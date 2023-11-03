Warmer and breezy with more clouds

QUINCY (WGEM) - Overnight, southerly winds helped to keep our temperatures warmer than the past several nights. Morning temperatures are in the 40s, which is a little above normal for this time of year. Some clouds have started to move into the Tri-States and this trend will continue through the day. Our weather setup today has an area of high pressure to our east and an area of low pressure to our northwest. With these areas stretching towards each other, the southwesterly winds that we had yesterday will continue today. Wind speeds will increase with sustained winds of 10 - 20 mph with gusts of 30 - 35 mph. The breezy conditions will lead to warmer daytime highs as we should all be able to make it into the 60s. By tonight, a weak cold front will pass through our region. This front will not bring any significate impacts to our area. It will be moisture starved, but it may be able to squeeze out some sprinkles. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

For tomorrow, we should start off the day with some clouds but some of those clouds look to thin out and break apart later in the day. Daytime highs will be ever so slightly cooler due to the cold front coming through, with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at about 5 - 10 mph.

