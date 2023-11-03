Your Quincy Veterans Day Parade outlook and the end of Daylight Saving Time

By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Skies will gradually clear and winds will decrease across the region overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and near 40 degrees. By early Sunday morning, partly cloudy skies will be overhead, setting the stage for a tranquil start to the weekend.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies and daytime high temperatures in the low 60s.
Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies and daytime high temperatures in the low 60s.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

At 10am, the Quincy Veterans Day Parade will be under way and temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 40s. It will be a good idea to wear a light jacket if you’re going to attend the parade Sunday morning.

The Quincy Veterans Day Parade will start with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 40s....
The Quincy Veterans Day Parade will start with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 40s. Winds won't be strong, so only a light jacket will be needed.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

As the rest of Saturday unfolds, partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to jump into the low 60s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunday at 2am, clocks will turn back to 1am. This means earlier sunrises, but it also means...
Sunday at 2am, clocks will turn back to 1am. This means earlier sunrises, but it also means earlier sunsets.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Before heading to bed Saturday night, make sure to turn all of your clocks back 1 hour. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am, when clocks will turn back to 1am. Sunrise on Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:38am, but sunset will also be an hour earlier at 4:58am.

First Alert Weather Thursday Morning