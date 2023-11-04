Abandoned house catches fire in Marcelline, Ill.

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - An abandoned house in Marcelline caught fire Friday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters said a dispatch call indicated the house located on North 2450th Street was abandoned and there were plans to tear it down in the future.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is unknown.

