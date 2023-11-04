Edina health clinic finishes renovations

The renovations have nearly doubled the building space of the clinic.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - There is a new look to the Northeast Missouri Family Health Clinic in Edina, Missouri.

An approximately $1.2 million renovation project just finished up with the goal of expanding and improving the service to local residents.

The new building has double the building space, as well as more patient exam rooms and new community education rooms downstairs.

The extra space has also allowed a new physician, Dr. Hannah Braungardt, to join the team in Edina.

Dr. Braungardt said the upgraded facility is important to help serve a rural area like Knox County.

“There are the same needs in this environment as there are in urban environments, but we just don’t have access to all the resources so being able to have a new building like this where we have the opportunity and the space and the employees that are vested in it and that are vested in trying to make the community better really helps,” Braungardt said.

She said there are now essentially two procedure rooms, which will allow both doctors to perform more hands-on things and do them at the same time.

Many of the patients have noticed the building changes as well.

“Everyone notices the newer building, yeah, we get comments on that a lot. I think people are happy about it. So far, it’s been going really well, it’s a big change but I think it’s a good one,” Braungardt said.

In order to help utilize some of the new room, clinic staff are planning on holding new diabetes and nutrition seminars in the community rooms.

The session on diabetes is titled: “Managing Type 2 Diabetes Through the Holidays” and will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21

There is limited space available, so anyone interested will need to register in advance for the classes.

You can register by calling 660-627-4493 extension 412.

Dr. Braungardt said more community engagement programs will be held in the downstairs area in the future.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

