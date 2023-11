Hospital Report: November 4, 2023

Deaths:

Janis (Blickhan) Foreman, age 53, of Quincy, died on October 31 in Blessing Hospital.

Evelyn Clark, age 90, of Lewistown, Mo., died on November 2 at Blessing Hospital.

Ray C. Shortridge, age 96, of Quincy, died on November 1 at Bickford Cottages in Quincy.

John Edward Shade, age 67, of Springfield, Ill., died on November 2 at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

Births:

Princeton Brown and Lauren Crawley, of Hannibal and Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.