John Wood Community College celebrates seventh president with inauguration

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College officially welcomed its seventh president with an inauguration Friday.

Bryan Renfro, the new president of John Wood, began his term in January of 2023 and he has already made a huge impact so far.

Renfro joined John Wood Community College because he said they both had the same mission.

“John Wood Community College represented the values that I represent in the region that I felt I could bring something to,” Renfro said.

Faculty members said that he was a perfect candidate for his wide range of knowledge and his clear vision for students.

“Renfro stood out for his interest in student success and his life long career of teaching and leading students,” said John Wood Community College Board of Trustees Chairman, Bob Rhea.

In a short span of 10 months, he said that he’s been dedicated to helping students and faculty succeed.

“I’m just working to try to help the folks and the students pursue their hopes and dreams,” Renfro said.

Now, faculty can’t wait to see what his experience can bring to the college in the years to come.

“We’re excited to hear his view from a variety of experiences he’s had to bring to our college and this community,” Rhea said.

Even though he was inaugurated tonight, Renfro has felt the support from the college the whole time he’s been there.

“It’s really been a fabulous journey, the people have been great and the community have been very welcoming,“ Renfro said.

Faculty knew when they hired Renfro, that he would impact the community and he has already proven that fact to be true in almost a year of being president.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.