Maine Street lined with onlookers for Quincy Veterans Parade

Quincy Veterans Parade
Quincy Veterans Parade(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy honored the nation’s heroes on Saturday as they hosted the annual Quincy Veterans Parade.

The streets of Quincy were lined with patriotic onlookers as the city came together to pay tribute to the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The parade showcased the city’s respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans.

“Our veterans have done a lot and we owe so much to them you know, and thank them for their service and I just enjoy the veterans parade they are wonderful,” said resident Maryblack

