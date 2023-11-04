Melrose Chapel holds annual craft show

QUINCY (WGEM) - Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show on Saturday showcasing the talents of over 30 local vendors while supporting a good cause.

The craft show is not only a celebration of local talent, but also an opportunity for the community to come together and make a meaningful difference.

With an array of handmade items on display, attendees had the chance to participate in a silent auction and bake sale, which included Georgia nuts and the recently made fall batch of homemade strawberry jam.

The event didn’t stop at crafts and sweets. Participants could savor homemade soups, sandwiches and pies during lunch, which were served by volunteers from the Melrose Chapel community.

“You’re going to find things at craft shows that you just don’t at others places, they aren’t going to be in a regular store because these are peoples personal work for the most part. It’s just a great opportunity to see what is locally made. There have been multiple people that I have seen just for jelly,” said stylist Diana Daggett.

All the canned foods collected will go towards the local food banks and all proceeds go right back to the church and community projects.

