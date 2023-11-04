Melrose Chapel holds annual craft show

Melrose Craft Show
Melrose Craft Show(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show on Saturday showcasing the talents of over 30 local vendors while supporting a good cause.

The craft show is not only a celebration of local talent, but also an opportunity for the community to come together and make a meaningful difference.

With an array of handmade items on display, attendees had the chance to participate in a silent auction and bake sale, which included Georgia nuts and the recently made fall batch of homemade strawberry jam.

The event didn’t stop at crafts and sweets. Participants could savor homemade soups, sandwiches and pies during lunch, which were served by volunteers from the Melrose Chapel community.

“You’re going to find things at craft shows that you just don’t at others places, they aren’t going to be in a regular store because these are peoples personal work for the most part. It’s just a great opportunity to see what is locally made. There have been multiple people that I have seen just for jelly,” said stylist Diana Daggett.

All the canned foods collected will go towards the local food banks and all proceeds go right back to the church and community projects.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP holds first hearing on assault weapons ban registry
Little House on the Prairie has come to Quincy to help kick off the holiday cheer.
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses featured at the Quincy Christmas Market
Florence Bridge
Florence Bridge temporarily closed
Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones (left) talks with Public Defender Todd...
Adams County Public Defender no longer taking new cases
FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16,...
Federal appeals court rules IL assault weapons ban constitutional, sides with state

Latest News

The renovations have nearly doubled the building space of the clinic.
Edina health clinic finishes renovations
Power outages throughout Quincy
Power outages throughout Quincy
11th annual Night to Dream Big
Three honored at 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala
Hundreds of people packed the gathered for Quincy Public School’s largest fundraising event of...
Three honored at 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala