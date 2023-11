QUINCY (WGEM) - Over 4,000 residents in Quincy were without power Saturday morning, according to Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map.

Residents reported outages starting just after 11 a.m. and lasted for about an hour.

Many of the outages were south of Maine Street, from 3rd Street to 18th Street.

The cause of these outages were due to a supply interruption.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.