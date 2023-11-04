Three honored at 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a night of big dreams in hope of making smaller ones come true. The Quincy Public Schools Foundation held its 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala.

Hundreds of people packed the gathered for Quincy Public School’s largest fundraising event of the year.

Friday night’s gala also honored three people for inspiring and making a difference in the lives of students.

Quincy alumna and bus driver Ann Boland was recognized as this year’s Dream Big Award honoree.

“When they asked me, I declined,” Boland said. “I said I’m not worthy of the award and that there were many other people in the community who were worthy and much more deserving than myself. But I believe in our children, and I think that we have to invest in them for their future as well as our own future. It’s not one individual that makes anything successful. It’s a team effort. We’re working for our community as a whole.”

QHS alumnus who went on to become a Pulitzer-Prize winning author was honored as this year’s distinguished alumni award.

“It does mean a lot to me. There’s something like deeply ingrained about that,” said QPS Distinguished Alumni Honoree James Stewart.

Baldwin Elementary Student support/family liaison Shawn Sparrow received the Dream Big Staff Choice Award.

Nat sound of him accepting it on stage.

Friday’s gala also featured live and silent auctions, all to help the district pay for expenses not covered by tax dollars.

If you want to find out more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.