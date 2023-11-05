Dozens attend Quincy lecture and author tribute

Sunday afternoon dozens of Quincy residents turned out at the Quincy Family and Senior Resource Center for a lecture and author tribute to the late Quincy native Jim Peters.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon dozens of Quincy residents turned out at the Quincy Family and Senior Resource Center for a lecture and author tribute to the late Quincy native Jim Peters.

Featured in the lecture was Peters’ book “Arlington National Cemetery, Shrine to America’s Heroes.”

It encapsulated facts about the history of Arlington National Cemetery and his interest in it.

Copies of his book were sold at the lecture and author tribute, and are available at Quincy’s History Shop in the History Museum on the Square at 332 Maine Street in Quincy.

