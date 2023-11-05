Environmentally friendly Pumpkin Smash debuts in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - Halloween is over and many of you might be ready to toss out those decaying Jack-O-Lanterns.

On Saturday, organizers at Veterans’ Park in Macomb had a smashing good time at their debut Pumpkin Smash.

The smash was hosted by the Macomb Park District and Illinois Extension where dozens of residents turned out for a fun, yet environmentally friendly way to dispose pumpkins all in an effort to keep them out of landfills.

“Landfills are not the best options to dispose of them,” said park district superintendent Kara Sahagian. “Because it causes methane gas and really hurts the environment.”

Sahagian said they also try to help people who perhaps couldn’t attend the one day event.

“We try to get pumpkins from local stores, too,” Sahagian said. “That are maybe rotten and they can’t sell them anymore.”

Attendees had a chance to choose their preferred method of destruction, which included squashing their squashes, catapulting the gourds and whacking their pumpkins as though they were a piñata.

Attendees like Evan Otey couldn’t wait to get rid of his pumpkin.

“Mine was starting to rot and had fuzz all over it,” Otey said.

Western Illinois University students plan to count the pumpkins to determine how many tons were saved from area landfills.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.