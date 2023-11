Hospital Report: November 5, 2023

Deaths:

David L. Jansen, age 76, of Quincy, died on November 3 in Blessing Hospital.

Marilyn Francis Bowden Doty, age 87, of Hannibal, died on November 4 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Delores Marie “Blondie” Wenzel, age 99, of Merriam, Kan., formerly of Hannibal, died on November 4 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.

Births:

No births to report today.

