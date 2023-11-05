Little House On The Prairie actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Quincy Town Center this weekend.

That’s where you’ll find the annual Quincy Christmas Market complete with popup vendors selling handmade decorations.

The event is also featuring surprise visits from two Little House On The Prairie actresses Miss Beadle, played by Charlotte Stewart, and Baby Grace, played by Windi Lou Lee.

”Its always fun to run into our friends,” Stewart said. “Because its been 49 years. 49 years! Course, I’m not that old.”

“I love being on ‘Little House’ but I was so little,” Lee said. “This is even better because I’m an adult and now I can remember it all and traveling with the cast is like, I cant believe this is my life.”

If you want to enjoy the event or meet those the celebrities, it continues Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

