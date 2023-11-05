Quincy Concert Band performs fall concert at Quincy Junior High School

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Concert Band serenaded Tri-State residents at Morrison Theatre in Quincy Junior High School on Sunday.

The concert was inspired by the color blue and the ‘Symphony in Blue and Gold’.

Sunday’s performance was influenced by a blend of jazz and blues music.

Songs incorporated in the show included ‘Blue Shades,’ ‘The Blue and The Gray’ and ‘Pale Blue on Deep’.

The audience watched with anticipation and gave standing ovations throughout the show.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.