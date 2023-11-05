Quincy Concert Band performs fall concert at Quincy Junior High School

Quincy Concert Band serenaded Tri-State residents at Morrison Theatre in Quincy Junior High...
Quincy Concert Band serenaded Tri-State residents at Morrison Theatre in Quincy Junior High School.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Concert Band serenaded Tri-State residents at Morrison Theatre in Quincy Junior High School on Sunday.

The concert was inspired by the color blue and the ‘Symphony in Blue and Gold’.

Sunday’s performance was influenced by a blend of jazz and blues music.

Songs incorporated in the show included ‘Blue Shades,’ ‘The Blue and The Gray’ and ‘Pale Blue on Deep’.

The audience watched with anticipation and gave standing ovations throughout the show.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
Power outages throughout Quincy
Power outages throughout Quincy
Little House on the Prairie has come to Quincy to help kick off the holiday cheer.
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses featured at the Quincy Christmas Market
FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16,...
Federal appeals court rules IL assault weapons ban constitutional, sides with state
11th annual Night to Dream Big
Three honored at 11th annual Night to Dream Big Gala

Latest News

Sunday afternoon dozens of Quincy residents turned out at the Quincy Family and Senior Resource...
Dozens attend Quincy lecture and author tribute
An approximately $1.2 million renovation project just finished up with the goal of expanding...
Edina health clinic finishes renovations
That’s where you’ll find the annual Quincy Christmas Market complete with popup vendors selling...
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
On Saturday, organizers at Veterans’ Park in Macomb had a smashing good time at their debut...
Environmentally friendly Pumpkin Smash debuts in Macomb