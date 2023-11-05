A warm start to next week across the Tri-States

By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 5, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning, but with mainly sunny skies in the outlook, any fog will lift before noon. Sunday will feature daytime highs in the mid 60s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal. With the end of Daylight Saving Time, Sunday’s sunset will be at 4:58pm.

A few clouds from time to time are expected on Sunday and temperatures will climb well into the 60s.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Southwesterly winds Sunday night will keep the region warm. In fact, we’ll reach our low temperature shortly after sunset Sunday evening and temperatures will slowly climb to near 60 degrees by sunrise Monday.

Mainly cloudy conditions will rule the region Monday through Wednesday ahead of a cold front, and temperatures will jump into the low 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Breezy and Dry