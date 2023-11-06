Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brenda Morton

Gina Finley

Ethan Miller

Paula Patton

Judy Fessler

Ashley Conrad

Zayne Lion

Donnie Tisinger

Alesa Spangler

Jackson Barnes

Bryce Slough

Travis Atterberg

Dave Bader

Linda Whitlock Teel

Josie Murphy

Brian & Heather Harris

Carl (Bill) and Carol Muehring

Cody & Layne Mast

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.