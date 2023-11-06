Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Brenda Morton
Gina Finley
Ethan Miller
Paula Patton
Judy Fessler
Ashley Conrad
Zayne Lion
Donnie Tisinger
Alesa Spangler
Jackson Barnes
Bryce Slough
Travis Atterberg
Dave Bader
Linda Whitlock Teel
Josie Murphy
Brian & Heather Harris
Carl (Bill) and Carol Muehring
Cody & Layne Mast
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.