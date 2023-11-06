Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 6, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jarred Spoores
Roger Coppage
Tyler Lentz
Janice Brown
Dave Fesler
Mary Lou Brunstein
Shelby Bentley
Bonnie Cook
Paula Brennan
Bev Lupardus
Brandon Meyer
Valerie Brawdy
Alma Bradshaw
Kim Booth
Korbyn Hill
Laura Steinkamp
Noah Hughes
Tina Kendrick
Hannah Royer
Ronnie Clampitt
Donnie Clampitt
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.