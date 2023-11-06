Culver-Stockton College now has simulation lab

QUINCY (WGEM) - Colleges look to prepare students for their jobs in the real world, but they want to ensure they have the proper skills and training to handle the unexpected.

Culver-Stockton College officials said they now have a simulation training lab. The simulations run students through a variety of scenarios to help them learn de-escalation techniques.

Criminal Justice Department Chair Seth McBride said criminal justice students in particular can use the de-escalation simulation. He said it’s also open for those going into human resources, education, and other students taking a career path which might require de-escalation tactics.

“It has over 950 different simulations, that has variables with each situation, that can be arranged from domestic assaults, citizen contacts with people with mental illness or active shooters, and such,” McBride said.

McBride said the simulation reacts to interactions with the subject on screen, depending on the person’s actions, tone of voice, or other factors they can either escalate it or de-escalate the situation. It also teaches us how to remain calm for certain scenarios if the person remains difficult to interact with. He said for those going into a non-criminal justice field, if there’s a scenario which would cater to their line of work, they would be able to use it.

This simulation lab offers benefits to the area.

Devon Willis, a Sergeant for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, said we can make mistakes when emotions run high. He said a simulator not only benefits students looking to get into police work, but for rural communities as well.

“It’s very difficult for smaller agencies to budget for specialized training and then take time off with small staff to send them to training and if we have it in our backyard it’s very easy for us to rearrange schedules and get our officers the training that they need,” Willis said.

McBride said it allows a controlled environment for students and agency personnel to practice and hone their de-escalation skills, while receiving feedback. Willis said it means for police, fewer incidents involving force.

Willis said other local police could also use the simulator for training. McBride said they are in the process of trying to work with agencies in Lewis and Knox counties, and with state troopers to use the simulator.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.