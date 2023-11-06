Gov. Pritzker helps dedicate new Quantum Garage Monday

BATAVIA, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quantum Garage is officially open in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker traveled to Batavia for the opening of the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Centers (SQMSC) Garage at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab Monday.

“To be clear, seminal moments don’t usually happen every six months. That’s not the definition of the word seminal, and yet, here we are again,” Pritzker said.

This is his second time in less than seven months dedicating a major advancement at Fermilab. On April 13, he dedicated the lab’s new Integrated Engineering Research Center and PIP-II cryoplant building.

It’s part of larger initiative to make Illinois a quantum hub. Pritzker played a key roll in getting state lawmakers to invest $200 million into quantum research. Universities across the state have also been awarded quantum research grants.

“I’m thrilled to see our state attract the best in quantum science and I’m committed to making Illinois the hub of quantum development in collaboration with experts and institutions across the globe,” Pritzker said.

As for what will go on in the SQMSC Garage, potentially groundbreaking research.

“Our laboratory tries to answer fundamental questions about our universe and enhance our understanding of everything we see around us,” said Fermilab Laboratory Director Lia Merminga.

She said it’s home to refrigerators that can reach cryogenic temperatures at nearly absolute zero. The fridges host platforms for quantum computing, sensing and communications. They have the potential to discover dark matter and detect gravitational waves.

“These new scientific tools will enable applications helping to solve challenges not only in fundamental science, but also in clean energy, climate change, medicine and national security,” Merminga said.

She said the SQMSC Garage will also be a great training ground for the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers.

