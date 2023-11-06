Keeping local history alive with young authors

MACOMB (WGEM) - Most times, a story can’t be told by simply reading a sign or looking at a statue. Since 2003, 140 authors under the age of 18 across the nation, in coordination with the “A BOOK by ME” program, have written books highlighting local veterans and historical figures.

On Sunday, four McDonough County youth were celebrated at Macomb Assembly of God for their recent work. Organizers said it generally takes one year, from start to finish, from finding an author and an illustrator to actually publishing a book.

Sunday’s ceremony specifically recognized the inventor of Monopoly, Lizzie Magie, who was born in Macomb, and World War II veteran Grace Myers.

Bushnell-Prairie City High School sophomore Morgan Lowe began writing about Magie in 8th-grade, about two years ago. A history-buff herself, Lowe said the opportunity gave her a glimpse of the story behind the world’s most popular board game.

“I’d always pass that sign on the way to Macomb about the birthplace of Lizzie Magie, the inventor of monopoly, and I never thought much of it,” Lowe said.

Originally called the Landlord’s Game, Magie filed a patent for the game in 1903. In Macomb, May 9 is proclaimed as Lizzie Magie Day, in honor of the game creator’s birthday.

Lowe has future endeavors of becoming a history teacher, and further down the road, a school superintendent.

“I want to know more about the history of my surroundings, because that can say a lot about a place,” Lowe said.

“A BOOK by ME” has several different series including topics of the Holocaust, human rights and heroes. The program is in coordination with the non-profit National Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R).

Regent of the Macomb D.A.R. chapter, Sarah Curtis, said the program goes hand-in-hand with their three pillars: preservation, patriotism and education.

“We feel that this is one of the ways that we can promote education and patriotism at the same time,” Curtis said.

Three McDonough County sisters took the opportunity to meet Myers, who is more than 100-years-old, and highlight her in the recently published “Loose Lips Sink Ships.”

Myers never served overseas, as all combat jobs were restricted from women. During World War II, Myers was stationed in Washington D.C. at the Navy Intelligence Office, where she served as a clerical worker.

“Being able to actually talk to someone who lived through those things and who had to go through those things opens your mind and your perspective up to a while different area of the world that you didn’t even know about before,” said author Brenna Chatterton.

Chatterton’s two sisters, AnnaMary and Hadassah illustrated the book. The Chatterton’s began to work on the book in the spring of 2022 and it was published earlier this year.

“It was an opportunity that seemed really cool and was something that was like ‘I’m not going to get to do this everyday,’ " Chatterton said.

Curtis said the next book has already been written but they’re still searching for an illustrator before it can be published.

Click here to learn more about “A BOOK by ME.”

